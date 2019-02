Part of a busy north-east road has been blocked after a two-vehicle crash.

Police have been called to the scene on the A92 Stonehaven road beside the Shell petrol station.

It is understood there are no serious injuries in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We received the call at 6.02pm about a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“A lane on the southbound carriageway has been blocked and due to the time of night there is a build up of traffic.”