Landmarks in north-east turn red to boost Poppy Appeal

Landmarks in the north-east will glow red this weekend in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Churches, castles, schools and other buildings will Light Up Red to mark Remembrance Day. Six locations across Aberdeenshire will be taking part, including the Capitol building in Aberdeen, pictured; Rhynie Church; the War Memorial, Rhynie; WWI Memorial Arch, Turriff; Poppy Garden, Turriff and Maryculter House Hotel.

Gordon Michie, the charity’s head of fundraising, said: “It is wonderful to know that Scotland will be lighting up red once again this year and we continue to be touched by the country’s support.”

The public are being encouraged to take pictures of their local landmarks while they are lit up red and then share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #BehindThemAlways and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Poppyscotland was established in 1921 and is best known for running the Scottish Poppy Appeal. They raise over £2 million every year, which goes towards support and funding for thousands of ex-servicemen and women.