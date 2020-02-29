Travel: All aboard for a trip to remember to the Land of the Midnight Sun

The Evening Express exclusive Norwegian cruise, due to sail this summer, has been such a success a second one has been launched for 2021.

It will see the Magellan cruise ship sail on an 11-night voyage to Norway’s Land of the Midnight Sun & Fjordland – giving our readers the chance to take in some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world.

In collaboration with Cruise & Maritime Voyages, this latest voyage with DC Thomson Travel will depart on June 27 2021 from Dundee, with coach transfers from Aberdeen.

News of this exciting trip comes just months before our inaugural cruise, The Best of Norway & Scottish Isles, departs this June. There was such a clamour for berths, only a limited number of cabins are still available.

Craig Houston, head of enterprise for DC Thomson Media, said: “The positive feedback from readers on our 2020 sailing has been the big driver for this announcement. It is fantastic to be able to continue our growing partnership with Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

“Norway’s Land of the Midnight Sun and Fjordland is a brilliant itinerary, which will see Magellan sail from Dundee as far as North Cape for the very first time.

“In 2021, readers will get to spend even longer on board, and we have the added benefit of sailing from and returning to Dundee.

“I hope the readers are as excited as we are.”

Unlike the 2020 cruise, which sails from Dundee and finishes in Greenock, the 2021 departure will see passengers leave and return to City of Discovery.

Coach transfers will be available from Aberdeen so the new departure is accessible and convenient for all.

For the new 2021 itinerary, Evening Express readers will once again be sailing on board the majestic Magellan.

© Supplied

She will carry around 1,250 passengers towards to the “top of the world” at North Cape, on Norway’s northern coast.

© Shutterstock

Here holidaymakers will be in prime position to experience the spectacular midnight sun of Norway.

Another cruise highlight will be at the port of Leknes, where passengers can explore the celebrated scenery of the Lofoten Islands, with mountainous peaks, stretches of open sea, fjords and beaches.

© Shutterstock

Magellan will glide through splendid scenery as it travels the fjords of Nordfjord, Romsdalfjord and Boknafjord.

Port of calls in well-known towns such as Tromso, Kristiansund, Andalsanes, Maloy and Stavanger will provide a base for some wonderful organised excursions, before sailing back into Dundee on July 8 2021.

There will be plenty of entertainment on board during the special trip – all organised between DC Thomson Travel and ship operator, Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

Alternatively, call 0844 998 3892 and quote DCT118