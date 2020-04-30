Lambs help put spring in step of north-east care home residents

Residents of a Deeside care home might not be able to see loved ones right now, but three very special visitors have helped brighten up their day.

As lockdown continues, residents at Inchmarlo Retirement Village and Nursing Home have been unable to have visitors – prompting one staff member to think of another way to make them smile.

Nurse Alison Ross is also a farmer in Tarland, and after the arrival of 50 lambs she decided to take three in to surprise residents last week. Wearing special nappies to avoid any accidents, the trio were a huge hit with residents.

Mrs Ross said: “It really lifted their spirits and you could tell from the beaming smiles that they were happy. I’ve brought in lambs before – but these ones were much smaller and a better size.

“A lot of residents have dementia and you could see their faces light up – it does spur their memories, especially for the ones from farming backgrounds.

“Stroking the lambs can be really calming for them, we’ve seen that before with other animals brought in.”

The care home has welcomed not only lambs over the years, but also ponies and falcons.

