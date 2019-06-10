Laird’s Ball raises thousands for Aberdeen Lifeboat and Parkinson’s UK

Fundraiser dinner dances have raised thousands of pounds to help save lives at sea in the north-east.

Rebecca Laird organises regular fundraising events, called the Laird’s Ball, and has so far raised £27,000 – half of which has been donated to the RNLI.

At the most recent event, £2,700 was gifted, while the same amount was also given to Parkinson’s UK.

Bill Deans MBE, operations manager at Aberdeen lifeboat station, said: “Rebecca’s events bring regular donations to the RNLI locally for which we are hugely grateful.

“Our volunteer crews rely entirely on charitable donations to equip and fuel them for their mission of saving lives at sea.” Rebecca said: “It’s a pleasure to help raise funds for the RNLI – you never know when you or someone you know may need them. The crews put themselves on the line to save lives at sea and I hope people will help us continue to support them.”

The next event will be held on October 5 at Ardoe House Hotel.

