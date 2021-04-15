A north-east kitchen and bathroom retailer has been shortlisted for a series of awards as it reopens its doors to the public.

Laings in Inverurie is in the running for three national awards at the annual kbbreview Retail & Design Awards event which will be held on September 15.

It was initially planned to be held at St George’s Hall in Liverpool but the date was changed after the government roadmap out of lockdown was announced.

Laings staff have been busier than ever helping customers improve their homes since the first lockdown came to an end last year.

The business is one of many which feature on the North East Now website, which was set up last June to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laings was named UK Bathroom Retailer and UK Bathroom Showroom of the Year in 2020 and will defend its title in both categories. It is also a contender for the UK Kitchen Retailer of the Year award.

The shortlist was announced just days before the showroom reopened on Monday April 5.

Darren Walker, Laings director, said: “Being named finalists in the kitchen and bathroom retailer and bathroom showroom categories is a welcome boost for the whole team.

“We have been busy throughout the lockdown revamping our showroom, so there are lots of new working displays which we are excited for our customers to experience.”

Laings has proved to be an adaptable organisation, with a history stretching back nearly 160 years.

The business received an unprecedented number of leads as customers sought to improve their homes following the first lockdown in spring 2020, and it anticipates a similar response following this latest lockdown.

“We are busier than ever and have worked hard to navigate the pandemic successfully,” Mr Walker added.

“We are delighted the kbbreview Awards have recognised our commitment to our team and customers throughout this difficult year.”

Prior to the ceremony, Laings will present the business over Zoom to the kbbreview Awards’ judges, a team of industry experts with decades of experience.

