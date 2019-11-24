Ladies in Red raise £6,000 for Aberdeen charity

A ladies lunch has raised £6,000 for an Aberdeen charity.

The Ladies in Red event was held on Saturday at Pittodrie Stadium to raise cash for Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.

It was sponsored by KW Contractors, Lairhillock Lodge and Prestige Venues and Events and offered a range of different shopping stalls. A raffle was also held, with entertainment from Leigh Ryrie and Alistair Sneden.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement from the Aberdeen FC Community Trust said: “Thank you once again to everyone who supported the Ladies in Red lunch.

“Your generosity helped us raise an amazing £6k.

“We had a fantastic day watching everyone having fun.

“We hope you enjoyed the entertainment as much as we (the LiR committee) enjoyed planning it.”