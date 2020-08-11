‘Lack of physical distancing’ significant factor in Aberdeen outbreak as ‘all licensed premises in city likely affected’

There have now been 165 detected coronavirus cases linked to the Aberdeen cluster, a rise of eight on yesterday.

Track and Trace teams have also now identified 875 close contacts, up 23 from Monday.

Contacts can be entered into the system multiple times so this number does not represent 875 unique individuals.

27 new cases have been detected in Grampian today, although it is not known how many of these are associated with the city cluster.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “It is clear from our investigations to date that a lack of physical distancing has been the significant factor in the spread of these cases.

“While pubs and restaurants have guidelines to work to, to support physical distancing, it is also the responsibility of each one of us to keep our distance.

“Last week we circulated a list of pubs and restaurants which we had compiled during the course of our interviews with all detected cases at that point. This list was not shared to assign blame to any individual premises.

“We now consider that all licensed premises in Aberdeen are likely affected in some way. This is because physical distancing – or the lack of it – has come up repeatedly in our investigation. I would stress again that we must all take personal responsibility for physical distancing.

“The guidance on this has not changed; we need to keep a 2 metre distance from those not within our immediate household. This must apply at all times; at work, meeting other households (outdoors and indoors), when shopping, or when socialising. Keeping our distance is a simple but incredibly effective way to stop this virus in its tracks.”

To date, there are no hospital admissions related to this cluster.