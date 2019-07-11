Thursday, July 11th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

‘Lack of experience and fatigue’ contributed to collapse of Aberdeen helicopter’s landing gear

by Allister Thomas
11/07/2019, 2:10 pm
The nose landing gear of a CHC-operated H175 helicopter collapsed on its approach into Aberdeen last July
Investigators have said engineers’ “lack of experience and fatigue” contributed to the collapse of a North Sea helicopter’s landing gear.

A CHC-operated H175 was coming in to land in Aberdeen last July when crew heard a “crunching noise” and the helicopter nose appeared to dip, while inspection teams on the ground saw parts of the nose landing gear hanging off the helicopter.

Passengers then disembarked the helicopter at a low hover, and the aircraft landed safely on sandbags.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) found a maintenance task, carried out 50 hours beforehand, had not been correctly completed, with a key component not being replaced.

It found that the engineer supervising the task had only two days’ rest over a 31-day period which had “not been identified by shift managers”.

For more on this story visit EnergyVoice.co.uk

