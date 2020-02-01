Labour hopeful brands Aberdeen councillors’ suspension from her party ‘cruel and intolerable’

A leading Scottish Labour candidate has described the decision to banish the entire Labour group on Aberdeen City Council as “cruel and intolerable”.

Jackie Baillie, who is standing for deputy leadership of the party, believes nine Aberdeen councillors should never have been suspended from the party.

The so-called “Aberdeen Nine” were suspended from the party in 2017 for entering into a coalition with the Conservatives.

They have been suspended ever since and have never had a disciplinary hearing.

But Ms Baillie insisted the suspension should end and spoke of her regret over how the situation was handled.

She said: “I really regret that it came to the position that the Aberdeen councillors were suspended.

“But wherever you stand on that, the fact they have been suspended for almost three years is intolerable.

“It is cruel and I think the party should end the suspension now.

“I can understand some of the criticism they have received but these nine councillors have been implementing Labour policies, and that has characterised their term in office.

“I do think it is intolerable in any walk of life, if you have been suspended for almost three years and nothing has happened.

“If you have not been called to a hearing and nothing has moved forward, that really is quite poor.”

Ms Baillie added she was “proud of their achievements” during their time in office.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing – one of the suspended councillors – said: “We want to continue to be members of the Labour party.

“We are all very committed to the Labour philosophy and the social justice programme.

“We want to do our job at local level for the people of Aberdeen.

“I would certainly hope the leadership level of the party will recognise that and move things forward.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald welcomed Ms Baillie’s support of the councillors.

He said: “Jackie Baillie understands that only united parties win elections, and that supporting our local Labour councillors is the best way to achieve a united party.”