Labour candidate announced for Aberdeen by-election

Aberdeen Labour has revealed their candidate for the upcoming by-election in a city community.

Residents in Bridge of Don will go to the polls in October to elect two new councilors.

This is due to the death of Councillor Sandy Stuart last month, and the resignation of Councillor Brett Hunt.

Today Aberdeen Labour confirmed Graeme Lawrence will stand as the party’s candidate in the election.

In a statement he said: “I’m hoping to make the 4th of October even more special than usual this year.

“Marion and I will have been married for forty years, and I hope the good people of Bridge of Don will choose me to represent them on Aberdeen City Council.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There are four elected members for the Bridge of Don ward and Councillor Alison Alphonse and Councillor John Reynolds will continue to serve the area.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have been canvassing the area with their candidate Sarah Cross, who is aiming to retain the Tory seat in the ward after Mr Hunt’s resignation.

And earlier this week both the Liberal Democrats and SNP revealed their candidates.

At the last election Bridge of Don elected two SNP, one independent and one Conservative.