Labour announce Aberdeen Central holyrood candidate

A north-east Labour MSP has been chosen to stand at the next Holyrood election.

Members of the Aberdeen Central constituency Labour Party have nominated Lewis Macdonald to stand in Aberdeen Central for the next Scottish Parliament election in 2021. The seat is currently held by the SNP’s Kevin Stewart.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chairman of Labour’s Aberdeen Central group Willie Young said: “He has 20 years’ experience representing the north-east at Holyrood, and a strong record in pursuing the issues that matter most to the people of Aberdeen.”

Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, has already confirmed he will stand for the seat as the Scottish Conservative candidate.