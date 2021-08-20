L.O.L. Surprise! First UK family show to use holograms is coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

A new immersive L.O.L. Surprise! event – the first UK family show to use holograms – is heading for Aberdeen’s P&J Live with some of the country’s favourite dolls.

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party will feature fan-favourite and best-selling characters Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag and Neonlicious from the craze that has swept the country.

A toy and children’s entertainment industry phenomenon, L.O.L. Surprise! became a hit after launching in 2016. The dolls’ celebrity fans include Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and many others.

In a world where babies run everything, L.O.L (Lil Outrageous Littles) are collectable mini baby dolls with attitude and a lot of fun surprises to discover.

Coming to Aberdeen on January 4 and 5 with outrageous choreography, elaborate sets, glittering costumes and brand-new music, the show will be a concert-come-dance party for the whole family to enjoy.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “Families far and wide will no doubt be aware of the L.O.L. doll craze that swept the toy market in recent years, becoming the must-have item in any toy box.

“Following the huge popularity of the brand, we are thrilled to have been selected to host two dates for this tour and can’t wait for L.O.L. doll fans from the region to have the opportunity to see their favourite characters live on stage.”

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are coming to Aberdeen in January 2022

Produced by Carter Entertainment, this widely anticipated and innovative production is inviting fans to stand out from the crowd and get runway-ready with the popular dolls.

Samantha Wilson, marketing director for L.O.L. Surprise! UK™ said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls to the stage for the first time in the UK.

“It’s going to be a show like no other, with bubbles, projections, confetti and even holograms. We can’t wait to see our fans interacting and dancing with their favourite dolls. We have no doubt it will be a moment they’ll never forget.”

The show follows Mallory as she gets ready for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party but doesn’t know what to wear. However, the L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are there to help her realise – through show-stopping numbers that will have families on their feet and dancing – that all that matters is being you and having fun.

Family show will feature singing, dancing and holograms

Along the way, Mallory and the dolls are joined by singing life-size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! Remix O.M.G. Fashion Dolls! Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B. and Honeylicious, leaving the audience thrilled from start to finish.

Audiences will have a chance to and sing along to L.O.L.’s newest hits in this concert-style ride made for the entire family.

Tony Worgan and Adam Carr, co-founders of Carter Entertainment said: “The show is so much more than a family experience, it’s a concert and dance party all rolled into one.

“Throughout the 90-minute show, there will be creative sets, brand new choreography and everything from projections to confetti blasts. We knew we wanted to take the show to the next level and surprise fans, which is why it’s exciting to be the first UK family show to include holograms.”

Tickets will go on pre-sale on August 24 and general sale on August 27 at 9am,