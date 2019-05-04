Aberdeen event knitting up charity funds

North-east knitters are set to take part in a worldwide movement to raise cash for charity.

As part of World Wide Knit in Public Day events, ReCHarge Cafe in the Bon Accord Centre will host knitting enthusiasts from the north-east, who will be able to drop in on June 8 to share their joy for the hobby.

Profits from the event, organised by Aberdeen Yarnfest, will go to Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions in the region.

Laura Yeats, general manager at the cafe, said: “As a newly opened city centre venue we are delighted to be the drop-in location for this unique event.”