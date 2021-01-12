Knit a Cosy Bosie: North-east community project ends early due to new lockdown

A community project set up to provide the north-east’s most vulnerable people with warm clothing has ended early due to lockdown.

The Knit a Cosy Bosie initiative, which was operated by Live Life Aberdeenshire and Aberdeenshire Community Planning, has had to end because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Set up last October to support the region’s vulnerable, the campaign called on people across the north-east to knit or crochet items such as hats, scarves, lap blankets, pairs of socks or gloves.

Despite its premature finish, the project has been hailed as a success, with the number of items donated exceeding expectations.

More than 1,000 items were distributed across the region by charities and other third-sector organisations.

In a statement confirming the initiative would cease, organisers said: “Donated items not distributed prior to lockdown coming into effect will be safely stored and gifted to third sector partners later once restrictions have been relaxed.

“Live Life Aberdeenshire and its Community Planning partners would like to say a big thank you to anyone who took part in the Cosy Bosie project.

“Given its success, partners are currently planning to repeat this activity next winter.”