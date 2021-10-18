Knife-wielding dad attacked man who was singing to himself in city centre

A knife-wielding dad threatened a car full of men before attacking and stamping on the head of an innocent passer-by in Aberdeen city centre.

Owen Rankine was spotted wandering the streets of Aberdeen with two knives in his hands following a fallout with his girlfriend last December.

The 21-year-old approached a car full of men on George Street before holding a knife to one of their throats.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Rankine believed the occupants were undercover police officers when he approached the car at around 9.20pm and flung open the passenger side door.

His partner pulled him away from the car and back into their flat.

However, fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said that a short time later Rankine went back outside with the weapons and turned his attention to a random member of the public.

Attacked a singing man

She said the man was walking towards Hutcheon Street, “singing as he did so”, and Rankine’s vicious attack was unprovoked.

“He approached him and pushed him to the ground,” Miss MacVicar told the court.

“Whilst he was on the ground, Rankine began kicking him, making contact with his head and body. He also stamped on the complainer’s head.”

The attack was cut short when the man who Rankine had previously held a knife to saw what was happening and stepped in.

‘I’ll take on all five of you’

Police were called and they found dad-of-one Rankine in his flat and topless.

The court was told he met officers in the hallway and screamed: “I’ll take on all five of you”.

Rankine admitted four charges – unlawful possession of a knife, two assaults and threatening and abusive behaviour.

Rankine’s defence agent Alex Burn said his client “suspects” he was taking the drug Xanax that evening and that he doesn’t remember the incident well.

“There was thankfully no injuries to anybody, but I fully expect it would have been a frightening situation for those involved,” he said.

He added that Rankine had a “troubling background” and had experimented with drugs since the age of 16.

‘A worrying situation indeed’

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said the social work reports highlighted that Rankine, now separated from his then-partner, wants to do well by his child.

“It’s is a very worrying situation indeed,” she told him. “It’s fortunate there were no injuries.

“You are young, you have no previous convictions. It is the first time you have appeared before the court and you find yourself facing serious charges.

“But I do note there are many positives in the social work report and I am particularly impressed by what has been said about the way you care for your daughter.”

Rankine, of Middlemuir Place, Aberdeen, was given a community payback order consisting of two years under supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work. He is also subject to a curfew for the next six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.