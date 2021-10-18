Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Knife-wielding dad attacked man who was singing to himself in city centre

By Kathryn Wylie
18/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 18/10/2021, 5:12 pm
Owen Rankine appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A knife-wielding dad threatened a car full of men before attacking and stamping on the head of an innocent passer-by in Aberdeen city centre.

Owen Rankine was spotted wandering the streets of Aberdeen with two knives in his hands following a fallout with his girlfriend last December.

The 21-year-old approached a car full of men on George Street before holding a knife to one of their throats.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Rankine believed the occupants were undercover police officers when he approached the car at around 9.20pm and flung open the passenger side door.

His partner pulled him away from the car and back into their flat.

Owen Rankine leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

However, fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said that a short time later Rankine went back outside with the weapons and turned his attention to a random member of the public.

Attacked a singing man

She said the man was walking towards Hutcheon Street, “singing as he did so”, and Rankine’s vicious attack was unprovoked.

“He approached him and pushed him to the ground,” Miss MacVicar told the court.

“Whilst he was on the ground, Rankine began kicking him, making contact with his head and body. He also stamped on the complainer’s head.”

The attack was cut short when the man who Rankine had previously held a knife to saw what was happening and stepped in.

‘I’ll take on all five of you’

Police were called and they found dad-of-one Rankine in his flat and topless.

The court was told he met officers in the hallway and screamed: “I’ll take on all five of you”.

Rankine admitted four charges – unlawful possession of a knife, two assaults and threatening and abusive behaviour.

Rankine’s defence agent Alex Burn said his client “suspects” he was taking the drug Xanax that evening and that he doesn’t remember the incident well.

“There was thankfully no injuries to anybody, but I fully expect it would have been a frightening situation for those involved,” he said.

He added that Rankine had a “troubling background” and had experimented with drugs since the age of 16.

‘A worrying situation indeed’

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said the social work reports highlighted that Rankine, now separated from his then-partner, wants to do well by his child.

“It’s is a very worrying situation indeed,” she told him. “It’s fortunate there were no injuries.

“You are young, you have no previous convictions. It is the first time you have appeared before the court and you find yourself facing serious charges.

“But I do note there are many positives in the social work report and I am particularly impressed by what has been said about the way you care for your daughter.”

Rankine, of Middlemuir Place, Aberdeen, was given a community payback order consisting of two years under supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work. He is also subject to a curfew for the next six months.

