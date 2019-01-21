Knife thug tried to kill 63-year-old man at north-east ATM

A man was today jailed over a “frenzied” knife attack on a man at a cash machine.

Mark Stephen pounced on the 63-year-old in Fraserburgh last September.

The victim cried for help before being repeatedly stabbed by the 37-year-old.

Stephen then left him for dead – but was soon caught with his victim’s blood still on his hands.

Stephen struck having earlier lost his job due to a serious bike accident.

He has now been jailed for six years after he pled guilty to attempting to murder and trying to rob the man.

The court was told the victim had been enjoying a night out in Fraserburgh last September 30.

He later went to a local ATM where he was then suddenly grabbed from behind.

Prosecutor Eric Robertson said a hooded Stephen mumbled “give me the money” before getting his victim in a “choke hold”.

Mr Robertson said he was then attacked in a “frenzied manner”.

The advocate depute told the High Court in Glasgow: “[He] saw the glint of a knife blade. He was screaming for help.”

As the victim slumped on the ground, Stephen ran off.

The 63-year-old had a number of wounds and was initially placed in high dependency at hospital.

He had also suffered a partially collapsed lung.

Medics believe it is hopeful he will recover fully, but remains at risk of a further collapsed lung or infection.

Matthew Jackson, defending, said Stephen had previously worked at a fish processing factory.

But, the advocate added: “He was then involved in a bike accident resulting in considerable pain and a year in hospital in 2017.

“He lost his job and the relationship he was in came to an end.”

Mr Jackson said “a combination of circumstances” then saw Stephen turn to crime.

The lawyer said: “He had presented himself as someone who was a really useful member of society.

“He is deeply ashamed of his actions and is apologetic.”

Lady Stacey told Stephen the jail term would have been eight years, but for the guilty plea.

The judge said: “You know that what you did was disgraceful. The courts cannot tolerate taking out a kitchen knife and using it on a man in his 60s.”