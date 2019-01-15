KLM to increase number of Aberdeen flights

The number of flights to one of Aberdeen airport’s most popular destinations is to increase.

Flight operator KLM will have an extra daily flight to Amsterdam Schiphol starting in May.

Throughout the months of May, June, September and October there will be five flights daily.

Aberdeen International Airport has said that due to the additional flight there is an extra 20,000 seats available increasing capacity by 10%.

The flight will be operated by an Embraer 190, carrying 100 passengers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen International Airport’s managing director Steve Szalay said: “We warmly welcome KLM’s decision to expand its presence here at the airport.

“With more than an additional 20,000 seats available for passengers to purchase, this is a real shot in the arm for us as we enter an exciting period, as our Terminal Transformation project is on course for completion in the autumn.

“Amsterdam is a key destination for us for both business and leisure purposes, and we look forward to welcoming our passengers on to the additional flight later this year.”