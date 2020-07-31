KLM to increase flights between Aberdeen and Amsterdam

KLM will be increasing the number of daily flights between Aberdeen and Amsterdam next week.

The airline will operate three flights a day to the Dutch capital from Monday.

And this is set to increase again at the end of August, with four flights taking travellers between Aberdeen and Schiphol airports.

The announcement comes as Aberdeen International Airport reopened its duty free shop.

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “It is another positive step for us as we warmly welcome KLM’s decision to further increase flights at Aberdeen International Airport.

“After a number of really challenging months and with lockdown beginning to show signs of easing, it is reassuring to see a number of routes restarting and frequencies increasing from Aberdeen.

“As the traffic slowly builds we have also increased our focus on maintaining public safety and that of our staff through the introduction of a series of enhanced safety measures. Bringing back business safely remains a key priority.

“It is therefore great to see KLM adding additional services to Aberdeen International Airport allowing our passengers access to a key hub and the connectivity that this brings for the North East of Scotland.

“This further complements the other services that are available from all of our airline partners.”

Benedicte Duval, general manager for Air France KLM in the UK & Ireland added: “Our decision to increase the frequency on our Aberdeen to Amsterdam service to four flights per day by the end of August is a positive sign of recovery, after what has been and still is a challenging time for our industry. KLM continued to operate a skeleton service to and from Aberdeen throughout the corona crisis, assisting the local community with essential travel and repatriation. As travel restrictions in Scotland begin to ease, we are increasing capacity in line with consumer demand.

“Naturally, safety is our number one priority as travel gradually resumes and we have introduced a range of measures to ensure passengers can travel with confidence. As we all adapt to this new environment, I can assure you that our staff are fully committed to guaranteeing our passengers the highest levels of health & safety.”

Face masks are mandatory both on flights, and while within the airport.

Staff across the Dyce facility have also been provided with PPE and protective screens have been installed in key areas.