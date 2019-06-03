KLM announces extra flights between Aberdeen and Amsterdam

Dutch airline KLM has announced it will be adding new flights between Aberdeen and Schipol airport in Amsterdam.

The new flights will be added to the carrier’s winter schedule.

This will mean there will now be four flights each weekday, starting October 28, between the Granite City and the Dutch capital.

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “The introduction of this additional daily rotation is fantastic news for the airport and our passengers, particularly given the volume of additional seats involved.

“Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is a key destination for both inbound and outbound business travellers and given the connectivity it provides in its capacity as one of Europe’s busiest hub airports, it is also extremely popular with our leisure passengers and those working in the oil and gas industry.”

Benedicte Duval, general manager for Air France-KLM in the UK & Ireland, said: “As a result of positive commercial performance and strong passenger numbers, we are delighted to be able to add 18% of extra capacity on our Aberdeen to Amsterdam route for the winter season.

“The addition of an extra weekday flight on the route will provide people in the Aberdeen area with five daily flights to Amsterdam, giving passengers greater opportunity to take advantage of our worldwide connections from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.”