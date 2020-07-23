Kitten rescued after being stuck up a tree for three days

A 14-week-old kitten, a hessian Bag for Life and a feline friendly tree surgeon may not sound like typical ingredients for a Sunday night thriller.

But for Alana Findlay, the rescue mission to save her beloved cat Aurora after three days stuck 25ft up a tree was heart-stopping.

Alana, who cares for her disabled son in Ellon, had written a post about the imperilled moggy on Facebook, attracting much attention from people in the local area – none of whom had ladders long enough to reach.