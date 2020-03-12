Kitchen retailer to open new showroom in Aberdeen retail park

An Aberdeen retail park will be full again in the summer, as a popular kitchen firm is set to move its premises there.

Kittybrewster Retail Park has had one empty unit since Office Outlet went into administration last year.

But Wren Kitchens will now be moving across the city and relocating its showroom there later this year.

The firm has a store at the Beach Boulevard retail park, but will be closing that down.

A Wren Kitchens spokeswoman said: “We’re delighted with the success of our current showroom in Aberdeen at Beach Boulevard Retail Park, however after 10 years, we’ve decided to relocate to Kittybrewster Retail Park as it’s ideally located on the A96.

“We are really excited about the new showroom opening in August.

“Brand new features will include a 3D virtual reality studio to help bring customers’ dream kitchens to life, as well as a plush interior design studio for designers and architects to enjoy for free.”

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Jim Noble said: “It is good for Kittybrewster that the retail park will be full once again and the new store will have no adverse impact on the local community.”