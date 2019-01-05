Kirk set to open doors in north-east ex-council building

Renovations at a former north-east council building are underway, bringing it back into use after nearly three years.

The Ellon Baptist Church has moved into the Ythan Centre on the town’s Station Road and will hold its first service at the new base tomorrow.

The Ythan Centre has lain vacant since February 2016.

In November, the Formartine area committee was asked for permission to give the church ownership of the premises, which used to house Aberdeenshire Council’s community, learning and development (CLD) service.

The community asset transfer was approved and the church received the keys to the building on December 21, just in time for Christmas.

Since then, members have been renovating the building, ready to welcome people to its first service in the new premises.

Painting has been carried out, old bricked-up windows revealed again, shelving installed, monitors for audio-visual use added and every wall heater rewired.

Since its formation three decades ago, the church has not had a permanent home and has been renting out several different buildings in the town for its community groups and services.

Minister William Butchart said: “We’re very much looking forward to how we can use it, but also how we can open it up to the community.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, there’s been lots happening and we’ve just been painting and adding things in, giving it a bit of love.

“We’re getting there. There’s still a bit of work to go but we’ll open tomorrow for a service.”

As well as offering services for the 70-strong congregation, other groups associated with the church will meet there.

The Ellon foodbank will also be operating from the building on Monday and Friday mornings from 10am until noon, beginning on Monday.

The youth group for children of academy age will begin on Friday evenings from 7-9pm.

There are also two toddler groups run by the church, which will meet on Wednesday from 10am until noon and Thursday from 9.30-11.30am.

These will begin running from January 16.