News / Local Kinloss Barracks: Emergency meeting called to discuss closure threat By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter 19/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 20/10/2021, 1:42 pm Kinloss Barracks An emergency meeting will be called to discuss the future of Kinloss Barracks amid fears of closure. Concern has been raised that the Army base, home to 39 Engineer Regiment, could be the victim of the UK Government's spending review. Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter told the economic development and infrastructure committee today that media reports on the future of the barracks had "credibility".