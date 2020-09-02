‘Kinky Cottage’ murder: Orgies and love triangle in tale of north-east millionaire’s death

The “kinky cottage” murder, in which north-east farmer Max Garvie was shot in the head amidst a sordid love triangle caught the attention of the public in 1960s.

Millionaire Mearns farmer Max Garvie had married Sheila Watson in 1955.

She was a beautiful, blushing, teenage bride and together the flamboyant couple were the envy of everyone in Mearns.

Max set up a flying club and flew his own private plane and drove fast cars, while Sheila often travelled down to London, coming back in the latest fashions – which showed off her trim figure and attracted admiring glances from other men.

But Max was becoming bored with his normal life and started looking for something else to satisfy him.

He started drinking heavily and taking drugs, before developing an obsession with pornography and nudism, and had sexual relations with men and women.

Orgies and sex parties followed and their Alford cottage came to be known as “Kinky Cottage”.

Max encouraged Sheila to sleep with his good friend Brian Tevendale, and the pair would even flip a coin to decide who would have sex with her.

But Tevendale and Sheila fell in love.

On the morning of May 15 1968, Sheila woke up to find her husband had gone – or so she claimed – and reported him missing to police.

In August, Sheila, then 33, shared some suspicions with her mother, Edith Watson, that Tevendale had killed her husband. Mrs Watson went straight to the cops.

© Unknown

On August 17 1968 – three months after Max had “gone missing”, his putrefied body was found in an underground culvert near the village of St Cyrus. He had a gunshot wound to his neck and a fractured skull.

Tevendale had placed a pillow over the man’s face and shot him in the head with a rifle.

Crowd control barriers had to be set up at the High Court in Aberdeen as throngs of people flocked to watch Sheila and Tevendale tried over Max’s murder in November 1968.

© Unknown

One of Tevendale’s friends, 20-year-old Alan Peters, was also charged with the murder but was later acquitted.

Sheila and Tevendale blamed each other.

Sheila claimed she woke in the middle of the night to discover Tevendale and Peters had murdered Max.

Tevendale said the killing was Sheila’s idea and he had gone along with it out of infatuation.

The prosecution claimed Sheila and Tevendale had coldly plotted the murder.

Tevendale was unanimously found guilty of murder. Sheila was found guilty of murder by a majority verdict. They were both jailed for life.

Nowadays we could have found who loaded the weapon.”

Professor Dave Barclay

World-renowned forensic expert Professor Dave Barclay, who was a senior lecturer at Robert Gordon University, spoke to the Evening Express about the case.

He said current technology used to detect DNA could have built a much clearer picture of what happened.

He said: “It comes down to who pulled the trigger I guess, but because they treated her and him as being engaged in a common enterprise they were both convicted anyway. So it didn’t really affect the issue.

“It’s another of these cases where the pathology would tell you exactly who was telling the truth and what happened because the discharge from the gun would have forced the contents of the pillow, whether it was feathers of foam, into the wound and so on. It would have been absolutely characteristic that it was a close-range discharge and it would have carried stuff from the bullet and the discharge pressure.

“If he was shot from across the room, even if there was a pillow being held over his head, which of course would have meant they were in it together anyway, then you wouldn’t have got the discharge of the weapon, the pressure of the gases forcing stuff into the wound.

“In that circumstance, you might have needed to find whose DNA was on the weapon. Nowadays we could have found who loaded the weapon.

“With a rifle, you have to take cartridges and put them into the rifle. In doing so you put DNA on those and you can tell not only who last handled it, but you can get DNA and partial fingerprints from the remaining cartridges in the magazine. It would have been very interesting if he said ‘it was all her idea, she gave me the gun and told me to shoot him’ and he was the one who loaded the weapon.

“The other thing we do now we didn’t do in those days, is we use footwear marks a lot more. We’ve realised individual footwear marks can be absolutely characteristic because as you’re walking around you get little cuts and nicks on the soles of the shoes and they’re unique to your footwear.

“You can track the movements around a scene from a particular sort of footwear, so you can prove absolutely that it didn’t happen as the two people have said.

“If it’s supposed that she shot him from the far side, he heard the shot and came into the bedroom, you’d be able to tell whether that story is right or whether the story that he hit him on the head standing next to the bed is.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Professor Barclay, who is on the advisory board of the International Homicide Investigators Association, an organisation funded by the US Government, said the simplest crimes are often the hardest to get convictions in, and that the more complicated it is the more likely something can go wrong, such as Tevendale getting the car stuck while disposing of the body.

He said: “The more complicated you make it, that’s fine until something goes wrong, or the body’s found, or a car, in this case, you can’t get out of the mud.

“And then the whole thing begins to unravel because even if they’d got the car out of the mud, eventually they would have found the body and tyre track would have been found in the gate entrance and it would have matched his car.

“Nowadays there would be automatic number plate recognition and CCTV as well. The more complicated you make it, as soon as a tiny thing goes wrong it’s like pulling a thread. The whole garment will come unstitched, and it would have done in that case.

“From the minute they got the car stuck they were going to get convicted of that murder.”

And Professor Barclay also explained how residue from the weapon could have played a key role in the investigation.

He said: “A proper forensic examination these days of the room would have found blood spatter and in particular firearm discharge residue in that room. They would have known a weapon had been recently discharged in the bedroom, and that’s probably not something that normally happens, even in that farmhouse.

“I think they would have looked for blood and blood spatter. They knew that a crime had happened, in all probability in that house, so they would have been treating the house as a crime scene.

“They would have been looking for blood spatter and footwear marks. They would have been looking for evidence that somebody had broken into the house, because one of the things Brian or Sheila could have done is try to fake a burglary.

“That’s something that’s often done in those circumstances, which is fine unless you make a tiny mistake. As soon as you do that everybody knows it’s a set up. That’s called staging, it’s quite an important concept in domestic murders. As soon as you find evidence of staging, and there are lots and lots of examples of this, then you know that it’s the husband that’s done it, or the wife.

“A burglar won’t break in and kill somebody and then fake a burglary.”

With the parties involved in the case regularly using drugs, Professor Barclay said current technology and techniques could also be utilised to analyse that.

He said: “The evidence at the trial is that they were all taking drugs, well Max Garvie was but he was giving them to his wife and so on. That sort of this, when the body was found, nowadays we could prove that because you can look at the hair of somebody and see the pattern of drugs they’ve taken over the previous three months or so.

“I’m sure they would have done that because it would have corroborated that he’d been taking amphetamines and tranquilisers and also that Sheila had been taking drugs as well or had been given drugs.

“It would have been easier these days because there would have been all sorts of DNA evidence in the bedroom so everything that needed confirming about who was having sex with who over what period and so on, it would have been very easy to confirm that.

“But it looks like they had enough witness evidence about all that anyway.”