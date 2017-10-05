Kingsford Stadium plans withdrawn from council meeting at request of Dons

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A decision on a £50 million stadium at Kingsford will now not go before councillors for determination next week.

The club has requested that the decision on the application is deferred to allow further discussions with the planning service.

AFC Chairman Stewart Milne said: “This is a once in a generation project with major implications for the club, the city and the wider region.

“It is also an application with a degree of legal and planning complexity that needs to be carefully considered.

“We have therefore decided to request that our application be deferred to a future meeting of the full council.”

Aberdeen City Council were expected to rule on the proposed 20,000-seat arena, training academy and heritage museum on Wednesday.

