North-east road to close for water works

A north-east road is set to be closed for two weeks to allow for water connection works.

Broadiach Road, between Cairdhillock Farmhouse and The Bungalow, will be closed between 7.30am on June 22 and 10pm on July 6.

The stretch near Kingswells will be shut to allow for water connection work to take place at the nearby Kingsford Stadium development which is currently under construction.

The closure will be necessary to protect the safety of the public during the work.

Drivers are told to take Westhill Road, Westhill drive and the A944.