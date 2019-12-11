King Robert the Bruce’s 700-year-old Stocket Charter goes on display in Aberdeen

One of Aberdeen’s most iconic documents has gone on display to mark its 700th anniversary.

King Robert the Bruce signed the Stocket Charter in 1319 as a reward to the Granite City for sheltering him as an outlaw.

He gave Aberdeen the Forest of Stocket, now the Midstocket area of the city, in return for a yearly rent.

As a result of the finances generated from the forest, the Common Good Fund was created to benefit the people of the city.

The fund helped to create Marischal College, helped citizens during the 1640 plague and is still used to pay for a number of charitable causes every year.

A description of the charter, granted to the burgesses and community of the burgh of Aberdeen, reads: “It was an extremely valuable gift, allowing the burgh to generate significant income and to lay the basis for the Common Good Fund, which survives to this day.

“It also enabled Aberdeen to become a significant economic and political power in late-medieval and early-modern Scotland.”

A sculpted version of the historic document, held by Robert the Bruce, can be seen outside the city’s Marischal College.

The real document will go on display today during a talk at the Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen at 7.30pm.

Archivist Phil Astley, from the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives, said: “It’s one of the star items within the city archives – it’s not the oldest but it’s certainly one of the most important.

“After undergoing conservation work earlier this year, it is wonderful to see this amazing slice of Aberdeen’s history looking so good for its 700th birthday celebrations.”