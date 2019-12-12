King Joey meets fans at signing of new book celebrating Aberdeen FC supporters

Fans flocked to meet Aberdeen legend Joe Harper at a book signing.

The King of the Beach End, as he is affectionately known, was at the Journals shop on Upperkirkgate in the Granite City yesterday.

The event was one of several which have been held to mark the launch of The Red Army: Celebrating Dons Supporters, written by Steve Finan and published by DC Thomson Heritage.

Dons supporters were able to pick up a signed copy of the book, which turns the lens on the fans during key moments in Aberdeen’s history, and also pose for pictures with the club’s record goalscorer.

Evening Express columnist and Scottish Football Hall of Fame inductee Harper scored more than 200 goals for the Reds across two spells.

