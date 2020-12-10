Kind hearted police officers make donation to north-east foodbank

Kind-hearted police officers at a north-east station have thrown their support behind a local foodbank by delivering donations ahead of Christmas.

Officers and staff at Fraserburgh police station have signalled their commitment to supporting the local community through the donation to Fraserburgh Foodbank.

Inspector Jennifer Cordiner has said the police personnel have been inspired to make the donation to help families who are struggling.

She said: “I have seen an increase in mental health calls due to the impact of Covid-19, people who have lost their jobs or may have been furloughed.

“This year the food bank is going to see a much greater demand due to the additional financial strains which this time of year can bring for many.

“Just putting something extra in your trolley or making a cash donation instead of a takeaway or coffee might make the difference for someone eating or not.

“Christmas is a time for giving and I believe it is important for people to see that as local police officers we care about the people in our communities and recognise that we are fortunate to have not been affected in this way.

“We were able to buy a significant amount of food and some toys which will also be donated locally.

“Other police stations across North East Division have replicated this act of kindness in the hope of making Christmas a little easier for many.”