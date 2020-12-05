Kind-hearted charity volunteers to deliver hampers to housebound in north-east

Kind-hearted charity volunteers will deliver 40 hampers to housebound service users in a bid to give back to the community.

The Royal Voluntary Service mobilises volunteers to support those in need, in hospital and in the community.

The Inverurie branch of the organisation was recently handed a generous cash donation from Aberdeen-based haulage firm Colin Lawson Transport.

The money will be used to purchase 40 hampers, which will be delivered to those who are housebound and isolated in Garioch.

Service manager of the Royal Voluntary Service Inverurie branch, Pat Middleton, said volunteers were “over the moon” to receive the donation.

She said: “The money will purchase 40 hampers which the greengrocer in Inverurie is going to make up for us.

“We’ll be picking them up on December 14 and distributing them after that date.

“We’re over the moon with the donation. Colin has been generous to us in the past and he funded a charity night for us a few years ago, and through that, we were able to raise quite a lot of money to support our services.

“To have him on board again is fantastic.”

The charity has had to adapt its services in order to support users in the area throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pat added: “Before coronavirus hit we were delivering our support at home service, doing shopping trips using our minibus, and providing transport to clubs and health appointments.

“We had to adapt our services to keep our clients and volunteers safe. We set up safe and well calls to clients where they would have a weekly chat with a volunteer.

“We also introduced a shop and drop service, where a volunteer collected a list from the user and picked up their shopping.

“Our transport to health appointments continued and we supplied PPE to volunteer drivers along with guidance and training to allow them to continue taking service users to appointments.

“Some of the home visits have started but only where the clients aren’t high-risk.”

Pat hopes the hamper delivery will remind service users that people are still looking out for them during this difficult time.

She said: “I just see it as a gesture from the community to say that there is somebody that cares.

“We wanted to make the hampers more like treat boxes, rather than including essentials like soup and tinned goods.

“For people who live alone, I think it will just remind them that there are people in the area who care.

“It would be great if we could provide hampers for all our clients but funding is very difficult at the moment because everybody is going through a hard time financially.”

Colin Lawson added: “I was taken aback when I realised what the volunteers at the Royal Voluntary Service were doing.

“They go out of their way to make up packs of food and necessities for others and it’s all in their own time.

“The charity is very deserving of the donation.”

If you are interested in making a donation towards a hamper, call the Royal Voluntary Service on 01467 626012.