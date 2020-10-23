Kind-hearted Aberdeen greenkeeper gives helping hand to youth football club

A kind-hearted former greenkeeper has given a youth football club a helping hand by repairing damaged pitches used by its players.

Vandals used an off-road vehicle to damage the pitches used by Dyce Boys’ Club on the evening of Friday October 2.

It was the third time the facilities on Pitmedden Road had been targeted by vandals.

Now, thanks to a retired greenkeeper and his friends, the pitches could be ready to be used in the coming weeks.

Brian Hunter, from Ellon, was inspired to carry out the kind gesture by his grandson Aidan Brookes, who plays for Dyce Boys’ Club Blues.

The 74-year-old said: “I watch Aidan play every Sunday and I’ve travelled the length and breadth of Scotland to watch him over the past four years.

“I gave him a phone and offered my assistance if the club needed it because the pitches were quite badly damaged and around three-quarters of the park had been torn up.

“We needed to get grass into the ground before the start of winter. There is still a bit of growth in the ground but if we couldn’t get grass seed in there it would’ve been a problem right through until around March.

“I help out at Fraserburgh Football Club and there are a few people there I knew could help out.

“A fellow retired greenkeeper John Geddes and the groundsman from Fraserburgh Football Club, Bobby Cowe, volunteered to give me a hand.

“As soon as I told them it was for the Boys’ Club there was no hesitation whatsoever.”

The trio successfully repaired the pitches on Tuesday using equipment borrowed free of charge.

Brian added: “We borrowed some equipment from Fraserburgh Football Club and McDonald Golf Club in Ellon.

“Victoria Coaches in Peterhead also provided us with the four-wheel-drive and the four-wheel trailer to get the equipment to the pitches.

“It took us about four hours. We punched some holes in the ground, fed it with grass seed, top-dressed it with sand and brushed the seed into the slits that were made originally.”

Dyce Boys’ Club groundsman and president Eric Mannall said: “I think it’s absolutely fantastic that Brian has taken it upon himself to help us out.

“He’s followed his grandson’s career and for him to offer to give up his time, and rope in two of his friends is a lovely gesture from him.

“If in two or three weeks we can get back to playing on the pitches it will be great for the kids because we now have that facility for them again.

“We’re about to get CCTV installed so hopefully, it will deter the vandals from coming back and destroying the pitches again.”