Kind-hearted Aberdeen gardener gives helping hand to community

A kind-hearted gardener has given his community a helping hand by cleaning up a prominent war memorial.

Kenny Strachan, who lives in Bridge of Don, tidied up the memorial which sits on the junction of Ellon Road and Balgownie Road as a way of helping out locals living in lockdown.

It was set up in remembrance of the fallen soldiers of the two World Wars and the Korean War.

Kenny, who owns ACE Garden Solutions, said: “I was out walking with the dog and my wife, and we walked past the memorial which was really untidy.

“I thought it was a shame because members of the British Legion look after it under normal circumstances and it’s always very well kept.

“We’ve been there and seen ex-veterans with their hats and their medals, so I thought I would go down and plant some flowers and do some weeding.”



Kenny cleaned up the memorial prior to the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which celebrates the victory of the Allied forces over Nazi Germany on May 8 1945.

The 58-year-old added: “Because of my business I’m lucky in the sense that I’m allowed to work, and I just thought for all the time it would take I may as well do it because I have the tools.

“I felt quite proud doing it, considering what it represents.

“Passersby were thanking me while I was tidying it up. People were saying well done and that I’m doing a good job.

“If I had to do it again next week I would do it, it was just for my own satisfaction and nothing else.”

Kenny’s daughter, Sarah, said her dad has a “good heart”.

She added: “He walks past the memorial most days and took it upon himself to tidy it up given that it isn’t being done in the current climate.

“He thought he would tidy it up ahead of VE Day so people could go down and pay their respects.

“It was such a nice gesture from him. He’s got such a good heart and he is also cutting people’s grass because the council isn’t doing it at the moment.

“He doesn’t need to do it, but he does it it off of his own back for other people in the local community.

“He’s kind-hearted and likes helping people. He gets satisfaction out of being a gardener which is lovely.”