Kiltwalk provides huge funding boost to north-east charities

More than 150 north-east charities struggling amid the coronavirus crisis will share a much-needed £300,000 cash boost, thanks to the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

The event was postponed on the back of the pandemic lockdown, but generous Kiltwalkers from across the area raised £150,000 after organisers urged them to keep fundraising if they could for local charities.

And moments after yesterday’s fundraising deadline passed, Sir Tom Hunter pledged to donate the same amount of money raised.

He had previously announced that The Hunter Foundation would donate 50% of the total.

This will add an extra £150,000 and deliver a total of £300,000 to 155 charities across the Grampian region.

Sir Tom said: “Charities across Scotland are in crisis. At a time when they are facing severe financial difficulty many are dealing with unprecedented demand for their services. If they don’t receive the funding they need to continue operating, the consequences for our most vulnerable people will be devastating. It really doesn’t bear thinking about.

“I am incredibly proud of our kind-hearted Kiltwalk community in Aberdeen and the North, who have continued to raise £150,000 in very challenging circumstances. They are true heroes and it is an honour for The Hunter Foundation to match fund every penny they have raised.

“My message to Scotland’s Kiltwalk community today is, we have your back and we will be back.”

Kiltwalk chief executive Paul Cooney said: “The coronavirus outbreak has caused severe financial hardship for charities, and that means many of the most vulnerable people in our society are suffering. Our Kiltwalkers have shown unbelievable spirit and generosity and we’d like to thank every one of our fundraisers and The Hunter Foundation for their outstanding support.”

Among the charities to benefit from the efforts of the north-east Kiltwalkers are the Children’s Hospice Charity CHAS, which received £30,000.

The charity’s Head of community fundraising Sarah Secombes welcomed the funding boost and thanked Sir Tom for helping out.

She said: “The Kiltwalk is a hugely significant event in the CHAS calendar and we are so grateful to all our fantastic supporters who do so much to help children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

“To discover this morning that the £15,000 raised by CHAS Kiltwalkers is being doubled to £30,000 by Sir Tom Hunter is phenomenal. Keeping the joy alive is at the very heart of everything we do at CHAS and knowing that all of this fundraising is receiving a 100% top up is such a welcome boost to everyone connected with CHAS at this very challenging time. Thank you for your Kiltwalk Kindness.”

AberNecessities, which works with underprivileged families, was given £2,000 to go towards buying essential goods for people who find themselves struggling amid the pandemic.

Co-Founder of local charity AberNecessities, Michelle Herd, said the money “couldn’t come at a better time” as they lend a helping hand.

She said: “The £2,000 we are receiving via Kiltwalk couldn’t come at a better time as it will help us provide essential items including baby formula, nappies, clothes and bedding to underprivileged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who need us now more than ever. We need to protect our most vulnerable members of the community, especially during these uncertain times and the funds raised plus the extra boost will make such a huge difference.

“We are so grateful to all our Aberdeen Kiltwalkers who helped raise £1,000 for AberNecessities and to Sir Tom Hunter and his foundation for doubling the funds”.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Aberdeen-based Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, said: “We are so grateful to Aberdeen Kiltwalkers and The Hunter Foundation for the financial boost at a time when we really need it.

“In the last seven weeks, Charlie House has seen an 80% increase in demand for our services. This Kiltwalk Kindness will boost our efforts to offer online and phone support, provide isolation packs for local families as well as sourcing and delivering disposable gloves and hand sanitiser.”

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk that was due to take place on Sunday June 7 will go ahead as soon as it is safe to do so.

