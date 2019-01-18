Killer sentenced over attack at north-east superjail

A double killer has been jailed for five years after slashing an inmate and wounding a prison officer at the north-east jail where he was serving a life sentence.

Robert Stratton injured a prison officer as she intervened to halt the attack on the inmate on September 3 last year at HMP Grampian.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Armstrong said: “In my estimation, she deserves the highest praise for the courage displayed by her.”

Stratton, 44, has to serve a minimum term of 23 years after murdering Julie McCash, 43, and killing David Sorrie, 32, in Dundee in 2017.

Stratton claimed he attacked the prisoner with a toothbrush handle with razor blades melted into it because he branded him a sex offender.

Lord Armstrong said it was a “cowardly and senseless attack which was brutal, violent and sustained”.

He told Stratton he would have been jailed for seven-and-a-half years but for his guilty pleas.

The inmate was being escorted through the jail by two officers to attend a meeting with a social worker when he became involved in a confrontation with Stratton.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice said his life was potentially in danger from the attack due to the location of the wounds to his neck and stomach.

Stratton admitted assaulting the inmate to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with the weapon.

He also pled guilty to assaulting the prison officer to her injury and permanent disfigurement by repeatedly striking her hand with the weapon.

Lord Armstrong said his latest sentence should be served consecutively.