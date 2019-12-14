Kids right on track for Aberdeen sports extravaganza

Children in Aberdeen are getting the chance to experience a range of sports at a weekend sporting extravaganza today.

Culminating with the Sports Personality of the Year Awards tomorrow, the inaugural Festival of Sport will give locals a chance to test a huge range of activities.

It was launched at the Aberdeen Sports Village yesterday, with school kids getting an exclusive first try.

They took part in activities like triathlon, snow sports and netball and were advised by a range of top coaches and professional sports stars, including Paralympian gold medallist and Strictly star Will Bayley, who was on hand to give table tennis lessons.

Will said: “It’s brilliant being here and I have really enjoyed coming here with so many young kids getting involved in sport and looking like they are having such fun.

“We’ve been giving the kids a chance to play table tennis and have fun with it, I’ve seen some really good players both guys and girls, I was really surprised at the amount of talent here.”

More than 900 schoolchildren were invited to the session yesterday, where they got to meet various CBBC presenters and took part in special Q&As.

Skateboarder and Olympic hopeful Sky Brown, 11, performed some tricks, as did freestyle footballer John Farnworth.

Kids from Ferryhill Primary School enjoyed their day and said it was much better than classes.

Tyrone Jana, 11, said: “I’ve taken part in basketball, netball, table tennis, cycling and I’ve enjoyed it a lot, it’s been good fun.

“This is the first time I’ve experiencing a few of these sports like tennis and I hope to keep going with them in the future.

“It is far better than a normal school day.”

Sam Slane, 11, loved trying to beat Will Bayley at table tennis.

He said: “It’s been really fun and I really enjoying meeting Will.”

“It was great to play him and he gave me some great advice although I didn’t beat him, and I will take his advice to heart.”

Their teacher Geraldine Wattie highlighted the importance of outreach events such as this to keep the pupils active and help them learn new skills.

She said: “The children have taken part in a wide variety of sports today and loved every minute of it, so it has been a great experience for them. They have all been well-engaged and it’s been an enjoyable day.

“It’s very important for Aberdeen to host events like this as the city is so diverse and interesting and it is good to bring people here.”

One of the more popular activities was the Tumblator, in which the children got to run on a 20ft treadmill to see if they could keep up with the speed of marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

The Cinderella panto stars made an appearance to have a shot on the Tumblator and speak to the youngsters.

The Festival of Sport was continuing today, with appearances from Aberdeen and Scotland legend Denis Law, England cricket World Cup star Eoin Morgan and athletics legend Steve Cram.

Tickets to attend the festival are available here.