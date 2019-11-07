Kids refuse to use ‘awful’ toilets at Aberdeen school

Pupils are so disgusted with the state of toilets at an Aberdeen secondary school they’re refusing to use them, it was claimed today.

The Hazlehead Academy toilets are in such a state of disrepair that Aberdeen City Council has announced plans to spend £230,000 to bring them up to a decent standard.

Councillors for the area say they have received complaints from both pupils and parents about the condition of the facilities at the school, which was built in 1970.

Councillor John Cooke said: “I visited the school in January and the toilets were in a really bad state.

“The smell was awful and some of the cubicles didn’t have locks or handles. When I spoke to the kids, they said their number one wish was to get new bathrooms.

“Parents were telling me that their kids waited until they came home from school to go to the toilet, they were that bad.

“I’ve been pushing to have them refurbished for a while so I’m very happy that it’s finally happening.”

A building warrant has now been lodged by the council for a full refurbisment of various toilets within the school buildings.

It is hoped work will start next summer during the holiday break.

Councillor Martin Greig said: “The toilets at Hazlehead Academy are long overdue for refurbishment.

“It is good that some work is being planned to upgrade some of the basic facilities at the school.

“The staff and pupils have been valiantly getting on as a strong and positive community.

However, there is a lot that could be done to provide a better standard of classrooms and facilities.”

He added: “The young people of Hazlehead deserve the best possible level of educational resources.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “As part of our wide-ranging investment in the schools estate we have a rolling programme of improvements.

“The upgrades planned for Hazlehead Academy, subject to relevant planning consents, are included in our capital programme for 2019/20.”