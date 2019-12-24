Kids kept busy and happy at north-east nursery, say inspectors

Children are settled and have lots of fun at a north-east day-care centre, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Babes in the Wood on Queen’s Road, Stonehaven, on November 19 and have now published their report.

The centre looks after up to 35 children aged under five. Inspectors rated the centre “good” for care, support and staffing – the third best of six possible ratings.

“We found the nursery premises to be warm, clean and bright,” the report said.

It added: “Children throughout the service were happy, settled, busy and having lots of fun.

“They were respected and nurtured as staff interacted with them in a warm, gentle and caring manner.

“Children benefitted from a gradual settling in process which included several visits.

“This ensured all children felt valued and settled and parents felt included.”

Inspectors praised staff for knowing the children well and for being able talk about individual children’s personalities and care needs.

“Where children had an allergy, food intolerance or required medication, staff demonstrated good knowledge and knew how to support the children effectively,” said the report.