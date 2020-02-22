Kids jump into action at Aberdeen sporting event

Hundreds of city youngsters have been taking part in a sports festival.

Sport Aberdeen held the extravaganza at Kincorth Sports Centre as part of a bid to encourage youngsters to stay active throughout the school holidays.

There were several activities on offer at the free event including an assault course and the use of gymnastics equipment.

It was organised by Active Schools co-ordinators with help from several Robert Gordon University students currently carrying out work placements with Sport Aberdeen as part of the Aberdeen Youth Games partnership.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen’s head of sport and active communities, said it was great fun for children from primaries one to three to enjoy themselves during their break from school.

He said: “By organising free sporting events such as this we can ensure that more children and young people have the opportunity to engage in sport and physical activity more often, particularly during school holidays, while meeting people and making new friends.

“The event was also a brilliant chance for the students here on placement with Sport Aberdeen to try their hand at running, delivering and organising sporting events within the community, giving them real hands-on experience for a future within the sporting sector.”