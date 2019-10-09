Kids in the spotlight as Aberdeen children’s hospital documentary praised

A documentary series focusing on Aberdeen’s children’s hospital has been praised.

The Children’s Hospital, a BBC Scotland special narrated by actor David Tennant, went behind the scenes at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH), which provides life-changing treatment to thousands of boys and girls across the north-east and beyond.

After beginning in August, the eight-part series aired for the final time on Wednesday.

The series has been hailed a huge success and received a warm reception from the public.

It followed various children and staff throughout their stay at RACH, such as four-year-old Jack who was conquering his fear of needles, 10-year-old Harris who was getting his broken arm reset and six-year-old Olivia who was coming to the end of her treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

It also observed staff working at the hospital, showing how they helped the children in their care.

Staff have now created a “campaign for season two” hashtag in the hope it might be picked up for another series.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A BBC spokeswoman said: “We’re pleased our audiences have been enjoying The Children’s Hospital.

“No decision has been made about another series yet.”

Each evening while the series was running, the team live-tweeted episodes, praising the participants in their various situations.

Each of the children involved were given individual shout-outs for being brave and the staff commended for the way they handed the situation.

After the final episode ended, staff took to social media to say thanks.

On Twitter, the team wrote: “Huge well done to every patient, family member, staff, student, special visitor and animal that was involved in front of the camera and a thank you to Tern and BBC Scotland for making it happen.”

Corporate communications manager Lesley Meldrum said: “We have been absolutely thrilled with the response to The Children’s Hospital series.

“This experience has been a great opportunity to let the public see the diverse range of staff groups who come together every single day to care for our patients.”