Aberdeen kids get out to play on longest day

More than 300 children from across the city turned out to play on the longest day of the year.

Aberdeen Play Forum organised a special event to celebrate the long days this summer.

Play On the Longest Day had pupils from different schools in the area take to Duthie Park for a fun-filled day yesterday.

Karen Shepherd, a development worker at Aberdeen Play Forum, said: “We organise sessions in parks and green spaces around the city during school holidays.

“Every year on this day we pick a main park in Aberdeen and invite schools local to the area to take part.

“This year we chose Duthie Park and invited Ferryhill, Abbotswell and Kirkhill primary schools to join us for various activities.

“It gets everyone outside and on their feet.

“We’re trying to promote a healthy lifestyle.”

Aberdeen Play Forum invited a number of special guests to entertain the youngsters during the day.

“We had different workshops this year. We had a dance session, a pop-up Zumba class, a puppet-making workshop and Loose Parts Play.

“Loose Parts Play is where children can pick up different materials like wood, cardboard, sticks and stones, and they can move or change them while playing.

“It was really popular because it allows the children to really get creative and use their imaginations.”

After the three primary schools wrapped up their day of fun, Aberdeen Play Forum invited other members of the public to take part in the event.