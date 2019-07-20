Aberdeen kids’ first aid class hailed a success

First aid sessions aimed at children in Aberdeen have been hailed a success.

The Trinity Centre’s first Dinky Doctor session saw 60 children learn vital lifesaving skills.

Along with the shopping centre, Dinky Doctors and Peter Vardy are holding the sessions to teach children between the ages of three and 12 first aid.

Cheryl Jones, owner of Dinky Doctors, said: “From as young as three years we teach the essential basics of checking for breathing, rolling the person on their side and dialling 999.

“Children in the 5-8 year group learn CPR and how to use a public access defibrillator.”

Linda Stewart, general manager of the Trinity Centre, added: “We are thrilled with the response we received with lots of people getting in touch wanting to get involved and the feedback we received after the first session was fantastic. We wanted to create a series of fun activities for the kids during the holidays but also wanted to give them a fantastic skill which could help save someone’s life.”

The centre will run 12 sessions over the holidays teaching first aid to 240 children, and instead of charging for the sessions the centre will cover the costs. Dinky Doctors will be donating 100% of the money to be split between two charities, Me Too! And VSA.

For more information go to www.trinityaberdeen.co.uk/news/events/dinky-doctors-at-the-trinity-centre