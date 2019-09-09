North-east kids’ club ‘an extension of the family’ says parent

A north-east kids’ club is so good children are don’t want to leave, one parent has told inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Kintore Kids Club, based at Kintore School on Castle Walk, on August 8 and have now published their report.

The service looks after up to 40 children of primary school age and inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support, environment and staffing – the second best of six possible ratings – and “good” for management and leadership – the third-best rating.

One parent told inspectors: “My children are not happy with me when I pick them up early from after-school club. To me, that says a lot about the club itself.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Another told them: “My husband and I feel we are extremely lucky to have such a fun, caring, exciting, warm and friendly environment for our daughter to attend. My daughter sees the club as an extension of her family.”

Inspectors praised staff for developing meaningful and respectful relationships with children and their families.

The report said: “Communication with families was one of the priorities of the service.

“Staff respected and valued the views of parents and carers and consulted with them regularly.

“This helped to ensure it continued to be relevant to their needs.

“For children who needed additional support, detailed plans were in place for staff to support children.”