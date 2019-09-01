Kids’ author Joseph Coelho books in for north-east library cards during visit

A children’s author who aims to sign up for a library card in 209 different locations in the UK has visited the north-east.

Joseph Coelho, who is also a poet, launched his Library Marathon project in May this year.

As part of his initiative, he visited the north-east, taking in Aberdeen Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct, Westhill Library and Brechin Library in Angus.

He also visited Moray, choosing to go to Dufftown Library.

The idea was partly inspired by his debut picture book called Luna Loves Library Day, which is published by Andersen Press.

The scheme celebrates his love for libraries, and he hopes that by taking on the project it will encourage others to use the invaluable service.

Joseph, who is from London, said: “I’m going around 209 libraries. I wanted to do all the libraries but I didn’t quite realise how many it would be.

“I’ve been working in libraries all my life, I went there in school when I was doing my A levels and when I was in university.

“I also worked there after I graduated.

“As an author I was often doing repeat visits to libraries and I thought it would be good if I could have a memento of them to bring home with me.

“It’s lovely meeting everyone and visiting the different libraries.”

As part of this, earlier this month he visited several libraries in the north-east.

He has now been to more than 80 different locations.

Joseph said he was particularly impressed by Aberdeen Reads and Aberdeenshire’s summer reading challenge.

He said staff at the Central library showed him around and signed him up for a card.

He added: “The library is huge, covering several floors and massive rooms.

“It was great to hear that Aberdeen Reads is open to adults with the prompt to read for just six minutes every day.

“Such a brilliantly simple call to action and something I will insist I do from now on.”

Joseph said he visited Westhill Library as it shared the name with the first site he had a job in – in Wandsworth.

He said: “It was quite a special experience to be welcomed at its namesake in Aberdeenshire.”

At the time, the site was in the middle of its Summer Reading Challenge, which around 4,000 children took part in.

He has also been taking out a different book from each library to use his card.

From Central Library, he took out The Iron Woman by Ted Hughes, and from Westhill Library he borrowed The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas.

In Brechin, he chose How To Be A Lion by Ed Vere.

Joseph said: “It’s been brilliant. I’ve been to a lot of different community libraries.”