Kidnapping fears as beloved cats vanish from Aberdeen home

Police are investigating concerns cat burglars could be on the prowl after two moggies went missing in a day.

The double disappearance from Ferryhill in the city happened the same day “an odd-looking couple” were spotted handling a cat at midnight before putting something in a boot and driving off.

One of the victims was Julia Rodman of Polmuir Road – owner of Devon Rex breed cat Gizzi.

The mum of three said: “He’s a special wee cat. He’s the only breed that does not trigger allergies in myself and my youngest son.

“We drove to Norfolk (a 1,000-mile round trip) to collect him in 2017.”

“When he went missing on July 31, I thought he might have got locked in an outbuilding,” said Mrs Rodman, a 49-year-old pupil support assistant.

She added: “I put up posters and a neighbour came forward with very troubling information.

“He was returning home from work at midnight on July 31 and saw an odd-looking couple on Ferryhill Place outside his house.

“They were holding a cat at arm’s length. He overheard them saying: ‘It’s not a Ragdoll’ – an expensive breed – then he heard the car boot close and the car drive off.

“It’s odd because if it was their cat they would be giving it a bosie, not holding it at arm’s length. Then I discovered my neighbour’s cat went missing the same night. Someone must know where these cats are.”

The neighbour is Diane Morgan, an author, of Ferryhill Place.

She said: “Bruno is a black cat and tends to stay out all night but I was worried when he didn’t come back in on August 1.

“I’ve not seen him since, which is awful. There could be something sinister happening.

“It does seem suspicious that two cats went missing on the same day a neighbour saw this couple on the street so late at night.”

The matter was reported to Police Scotland officers who are treating it as theft.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have had a report of theft in the Ferryhill area. Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 stating reference 3698 of August 11.”