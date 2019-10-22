Kicking up stink over overflowing poo bins in Aberdeen community

An Aberdeen councillor has urged local authority chiefs to take action to tackle overflowing bins in his ward.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Ian Yuill, who represents Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee, says there have been repeated problems in the area, with both litter and dog waste bins in Garthdee going unemptied.

And he has now urged the council to ensure it collects the bins on a regular basis.

Mr Yuill said: “This is a problem that is not just happening in Garthdee, but it has been an issue in my ward for some time.

“There is a general issue, particularly with dog waste, in terms of bins not being dealt with often enough. The problem is particularly bad in Garthdee and around the Deeside Way.

“I have had reports about areas of Mannofield and Broomhill as well.”

He added: “The council needs to ensure it is either emptying the current bins frequently enough that they are not overflowing or install bigger bins.

“I don’t think there are any more dogs than there used to be, and I don’t think the dogs we have are producing any more waste, so it seems to be that the bins are being emptied less.

“I think it needs a bit of common sense and for the council to meet the need for bins in the city.”

However, Mr Yuill also said residents need to do their bit by not leaving rubbish or dog waste on the ground.

He said: “If a bin is full, people need to not leave waste lying on top of it or on the ground because that just adds to the problems that are already there.

“I would encourage everyone to take their rubbish home if they are unable to find a bin with space in it.”

A council spokesman said: “Aberdeen has more dog waste bins than any other local authority in Scotland and litter bins can also be used to dispose of dog waste.

“Given this ample provision, we have not installed new dog waste bins in recent years. We do, however, review waste bin usage which allows us to relocate underused bins to areas of higher demand.

“We would ask dog owners to take responsibility. If there is not a bin nearby then they should carry the waste to the nearest bin or, ideally, take it home for disposal.”