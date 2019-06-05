Plans for new north-east gym despite objections from sports centre

Plans to turn a vacant building in a north-east town into a new gym have been approved, despite a nearby sports centre arguing that the move could harm its profits.

Energie Fitness, which has gyms across the UK, has been granted permission to take over the empty Safelift Offshore building at Blackhall Industrial Estate on Burghmuir Place, Inverurie.

The company lodged plans to transform the site, which has lain empty for a year, into a modern “fitness facility” and said up to eight staff members could be employed at the revamped venue.

Garioch Sports Centre (GSC) already offers a gym on nearby Burghmuir Drive and objected to the scheme due to concerns it could place the centre under pressure, and affect its “future viability”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The centre’s Kevin Bonarius said: “Part of assessing this application should take cognisance of the impact the development could have on GSC, which operates as a charity.

“Granting approval for this development could affect the future viability of GSC and place it under further pressure.”

However, members of the Garioch area committee unanimously voted in favour of the proposals yesterday.

Energie Fitness said Inverurie was selected as a location for a new branch of its international enterprise due to its rapidly expanding population both in and around the town.

At the meeting, councillors also discussed plans for safety improvements on School Road in Kintore. It was suggested that the part-time speed limit zone on the road should be changed to a permanent fixture to prevent drivers endangering the lives of children attending Kintore Primary.

The proposals will now go before the authority’s infrastructure services committee for further consideration.