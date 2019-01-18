Kick-off plan for new Aberdeen football project

A business case behind the creation of Aberdeen’s second Cruyff Court will go before councillors for their approval next week.

Funding of £300,000 has been set aside to upgrade the existing artificial pitch on the Tullos playing fields on Girdleness Road, Torry.

The city council, the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Cruyff Foundation are working together to lead the project – named after Dutch legend Johan Cruyff.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The city’s first Cruyff Court on Catherine Street, which was completed in February 2017, has proved popular and includes sessions delivered as part of the trust’s Streetsport programme.

A report to members of Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee said since opening there has been a “substantial difference” made not just to the local community but also the city as a whole.

The committee will be asked to approve the business case when it meets on Wednesday.

There are more than 240 Cruyff Courts in more than 20 countries worldwide, offering young people a modern and safe space to play football.