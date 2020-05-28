Keyworkers in the Spotlight: Aberdeen nurse ‘massively proud’ of his role in fighting coronavirus

A north-east nurse was just two days into a new role when the crisis took hold.

Dad-of-two Stephen Main, 34, worked as a nurse at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for around 15 years, and had just started a new post in recruitment with NHS Grampian.

No sooner had he arrived in his new post, he was whisked away to be part of the team working in the control room for staff testing as programme manager.

Stephen said: “It’s folk who are symptomatic. If someone developed a cough or fever, and of the symptoms of Covid-19, we would get them tested and include their family members as well.

“If a staff member’s got a child at the house and they develop symptoms it locks them in for two weeks whether they have symptoms or not.

“What we would do is we would test the family member and if they’re negative it allows the staff member to come back to work and obviously it gives them the reassurance that it’s negative.

“I worked in the sick children’s hospital, however I started my new job which is looking to get new nurses coming to work in NHS Grampian and retaining the ones we’ve got through a programme called Magnet.

“I got two days into that job and then was moved into staff testing.

“Before that I was a nurse in sick kids for coming up to 15 years.”

Stephen, who stays in Culter, now works in Summerfield House at NHS Grampian headquarters.

He said: “It’s a nice big office so we can practice social distancing.

“My main job is clinical knowledge to make sure we’re testing the right people and things like that.

“The teams that are actually doing the testing are often redeployed dental nurses because obviously there’s not the same amount of dental activity going on.

“The work and the mood between every has really been pretty special. Everyone’s really pulled together the effort everyone has put in is pretty mammoth.

“It’s taken some folk completely out of their comfort zone but everyone has just worked exceptionally and it’s a great team to be part of and we really set it up in the space of a week and it’s evolved daily with new knowledge coming out about the virus, when is best to test and ensuring that we give people the right advice if they have to self-isolate.”

On the topic of social distancing Stephen said: “Because we’re working in the environment where Covid-19 is really the only topic I think everyone is really understanding of why we’ve got to do it.

“Sometimes you see someone in the corridor and you really want to shake a hand or high-five but it’s occasionally an elbow bump but now it’s a nod and a cheery greeting I suppose.”

Key workers across all the different sectors face having to do their job is circumstances which are far from ideal.

Asked about the biggest challenge facing him, Stephen said: “I think everything just being new and fast-paced and ever-changing because of all the new information. It’s something new each day that we’ve got to adapt to.

“But again that’s praise to the team. They just adapt to these situations and execute them. They’ve done a cracking job.

“I feel pretty safe. All the team are aware of social distancing. We’ve got strict guidance on our set up and close up procedures for the office.

“Everything gets wiped down before we start, we all have hand gels attached to us. I’ve got mine on my lanyard.

“At the end of the day we wipe everything over again.

“Everyone’s got it in the back of their minds. It’s a worrying time. But we’re doing everything we can.”

And Stephen admitted he was proud of the role he and his colleagues were playing in fighting the pandemic.

He said: “I’m massively proud. Both myself and my wife are nurses so the two of us are just feeling quite proud of ourselves, our colleagues and the team I’m working with are just phenomenal.

“It’s a huge sense of pride in the NHS how everyone is pulling together and just cracking on with what needs done.”

Outside of work, Stephen, who lives with his wife Gemma and daughters Ellie, 3, and Katie, 1, enjoys spending time with the family while on lockdown.

He said: “There are days when you just kind of forget about it and you’re just cracking on and then sometimes when you’re at home you just think ‘I’m going to nip out and do this’ and you can’t.

“I’ve got two girls so the excitement in them when I come home after usually a slightly longer day than I’m meant to be doing, seeing them and my wife is the best.”

He added: “We always go out and clap, because it’s not just NHS staff it’s carers and folk doing deliveries and working in Asda and Tesco. It’s clapping for everyone that’s keeping things going.

“It’s humbling.

“The other week when Gemma was on nightshift and was actually working when I was out clapping, that’s the one that got me the most.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: