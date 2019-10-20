Keynote speaker announced for Aberdeen economy conference

One of the UK’s most respected regeneration tsars has been announced as the keynote speaker at a conference on Aberdeen’s economy.

Sir Howard Bernstein, who led Manchester’s transformation as chief executive of the city council from 1998 to 2017, will speak at the second State of the Cities Conference taking place at P&J Live on November 5.

The event is being held to mark the publication of the second annual report by the Economic Policy Panel formed to advise on the city and regional economy.

Sir Howard said: “Aberdeen has recognised and responded thoughtfully to the evolving macroeconomic landscape and needs of its population.

“However, a joined-up public-private approach is critical for realising its future potential, so this year’s conference must focus on aligning around a set of shared priorities that deliver for all aspects of the city region.”